DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a vehicle that drove into a body of water along Interstate 595 in Davie.

Rescue crews responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of I-595, just before 8 a.m., Monday.

State Troopers have blocked off the road and are diverting drivers onto the Turnpike nearby.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. to search the area.

It remains unclear what they are looking for as law enforcement, as well as divers, investigate the body of water.

State Road 7 is currently closed and those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

