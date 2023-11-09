PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Memorial Cancer Institute at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines has officially opened its doors, providing a new beacon of hope for those fighting cancer.

More than 300 local leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to mark the inauguration of the state-of-the-art, world-class treatment facility.

The four-story, 125,000-square-foot institute, stands as a testament to the community’s commitment to advancing cancer care.

The facility took two years and $125 million to build and boasts brand-new examination rooms and private infusion suites.

What sets it apart is the emphasis on patient experience, with input from cancer survivors contributing to the layout and functionality of the treatment areas.

The Memorial Cancer Institute is expected to serve nearly 5,000 patients annually.

