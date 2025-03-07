TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A years-long ethics investigation has resulted in a reprimand for Broward’s Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The State Ethics Commission voted for a punishment of public censure and reprimand against Tony.

The sheriff could have faced fines or suspension.

Tony was accused of lying about about a previous driver’s license suspension when he applied for a Florida license and was also accused of lying about his criminal history on law enforcement applications, but investigators concluded there’s no evidence of that.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis must now approve the ethics panel’s recommendation.

