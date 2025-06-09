(WSVN) - Robert Runcie, who had served as the superintendent for Broward County Public Schools for a decade, will not be facing perjury charges as state prosecutors dropped the charges against him Monday.

He was indicted for making false statements to a statewide grand jury in 2021 regarding preparation for his testimony on a separate case.

As his trial was expected to get underway Monday morning, prosecutors decided to dismiss the case that’s stretched on for four years.

The state and Runcie’s defense team reached an agreement in which Runcie agreed to several terms.

“Some of the questions themselves were not specific and therefore unclear. And the parties have come to an agreement that there was perhaps a lack of clarity on both sides,” said Mike Dutko, Runcie’s lawyer.

“First is don’t break the law, the second is to pay the costs of prosecution which are not small, and the third was to make the statement that he made under oath and signed,” said

If Runcie doesn’t comply with the terms, the state has the option to refile the case.

