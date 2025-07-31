FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with the state’s department of governmental efficiency task force made a stop in South Florida to audit Broward County’s finances.

The audit kicked off at Broward County Governmental Center in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday following comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s chief financial officer earlier this month which accused Broward of being one of the worst offenders when it comes to wasteful spending.

DeSantis said nine state DOGE auditors will comb through thousands of Broward’s financial records and data systems to find wasteful spending. The audit is expected to run through end of day Friday.

State officials’ main concerns with the county is over a recent tax increase and spending on climate change programs and transportation.

Broward’s Mayor Beam Furr told 7News the audit will be a teaching opportunity for taxpayers.

“For the citizens, they’ll have a chance to see how government works, a lot of parts that they may not know about. If you’re going into, whether it’s climate change or [diversity, equity and inclusion] or transportation or procurements, these things that they may not know that their government is doing for them. Now they’re going to find out about it and so if I’m looking at it as a teachable moment, and if they find some things that we can do better, we’ll do better,” he said.

Earlier this month, DeSantis demanded that local governments throughout Florida receive comprehensive audits following concerns over potential mismanaged funding.

Officials said after auditing Broward, the auditors are headed to Manatee County, a Republican county and then to the City of Gainesville.

The governor said the audits are far from over as every county statewide should expect to be audited as well.

