Star witness expected to take stand in trial of former Hallandale Beach mayor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A star witness is expected to take the stand in the trial of former Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper as she faces charges for alleged misconduct and campaign finance crimes.

“Today is about the six times the defendant spoke to an undercover agent about illegal campaign contributions,” prosecutor Catherine Maus said in court Tuesday.

Cooper is accused of accepting money from undercover FBI agents posing as land developers back in 2012.

“Where the yard house?” an agent is heard saying on video. “Is it through here?”

The meeting between the undercover agent and Cooper at Gulf Stream Park was captured by hidden body cameras.

“I already told you that I support it,” Cooper is heard responding.

“We know we have your support, right?” the agent asks her. “We know you owe us one vote.”

Prosecutors said she discussed payments two weeks prior at a nearby restaurant.

“Is five still good from us going forward?” an agent asked at the restaurant, to which Cooper responded, “Yeah, whatever it is. Yeah.”

However, defense attorneys said the former mayor is innocent.

“Mayor Cooper has voted her right to her family and in service of the community,” said defense attorney Larry Davis.

Davis said she was caught up in someone else’s crimes.

That person, the attorney says, is former lobbyist Alan Koslow, who was working with the FBI and has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges.

“It was Koslow’s scheme to take cash from what he thought were developers,” Davis said.

Cooper served as mayor for 13 years.

If convicted, she could face several years in prison.

The trial expects a star witness to take the stand in court on Wednesday morning.

