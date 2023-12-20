MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense situation unfolded in a Miramar neighborhood as a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter circled overhead during a standoff.

Miramar Fire Rescue responded to an alleged domestic situation at De Soto Drive and Normandy Street on Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce’s coverage revealed a child inside a Miramar Police cruiser, receiving aid from fire rescue personnel at the scene. Officers, armed and on alert, indicated a standoff situation.

Details of this incident remain unclear as Miramar Police officers continued their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.