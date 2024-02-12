DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of stabbing a victim was taken into custody after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen surrounding an apartment complex in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities were at the scene of the 400 block of Northeast 44th Street around 8:40 a.m. Monday where they investigated a possible barricaded subject after receiving reports of a stabbing.

SWAT teams were also notified about the situation.

According to deputies, the suspect was not barricaded, but was hiding in a trash cash behind the apartment complex. He then attempted to flee the scene, hopped some fences and was eventually detained.

Emergency crews were able to make contact with the victim, who said he was stabbed by suspect.

7Skyforce captured an ambulance leaving the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Previously recorded video footage showed BSO vehicles along the street, including another ambulance a few blocks away. Law enforcement officers were also seen with their guns drawn behind a fence that surrounds an apartment complex.

The suspect’s identity or any charges he may face have not been disclosed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.