FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school will host a prayer service Monday morning for those involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Cellphone video showcased the moments the fiery crash shut down parts of the 200 block of West Copans Road on Friday as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.

According to investigators, the 2019 Mercedes Benz CLA, driven by a 16-year-old, had flipped over after colliding with a 2021 Toyota Sienna, driven by an 82-year-old turning left at the intersection with Leisure Boulevard.

Detectives say the excessive speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

Two other vehicles were also involved. Investigators said the collision caused the driver of the Mercedes to lose control, and roll roof as it slid southwest across the roadway and into the path of eastbound traffic, hitting a 2015 Lexus RX 350. A nearby 2021 Toyota RAV4 was also struck by debris from the collisions.

The 16-year-old driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other passengers, including four 17-year-olds and an adult, were transported by paramedics to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The drivers of the Toyota Sienna and RAV4 did not report injuries and remained at the scene.

The teenagers, five in total, attended St. Thomas Aquinas. The High school released a statement on Sunday, saying in part:

“The STA community is praying in response to the news of a terrible accident involving TA students. Inn times like these, we are called to come together in prayer for the victims, their families, and for our entire community as we seek healing and comfort. We will gather, Monday June 23rd, for a time of prayer at 9:15 a.m. in the Gym, followed by the celebration of the Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. All members of the STA community are welcome.”

As of Monday morning, investigators have not yet identified the teens involved.

