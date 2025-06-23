FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school will host a prayer service Monday morning for those involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Cellphone video showcased the moments the fiery crash shut down parts of the 200 block of West Copans Road on Friday as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.

According to investigators, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA, driven by a 16-year-old, had flipped over after colliding with a 2021 Toyota Sienna, driven by an 82-year-old, that was turning left at the intersection of Leisure Boulevard.

Investigators said the collision caused the driver of the Mercedes to lose control and roll on its roof as it slid southwest across the roadway and into the path of eastbound traffic, hitting a 2015 Lexus RX 350 in the process. A nearby 2021 Toyota RAV4 was also struck by debris from the collisions.

Detectives said excessive speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

16-year-old Jayden Vico, the driver of the Mercedes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercedes was carrying a total of four passengers, all of whom are age-mates. They were transported by paramedics to the hospital, suffering from a wide array of injuries.

“I feel so bad for the families,” said John Myhre, a classmate. “They were amazing kids. It was a horrible thing to happen to everyone involved.”

One of those passengers, identified by family as 17-year-old Richie Grable, would succumb to the traumatic brain injuries he sustained and be pronounced brain dead over the weekend.

According to his father, Grable served as a pastor and had attended Fort Lauderdale High School.

“He was a great teammate. I saw him at practice. It’s just shocking,” John said.

“We’ve known Richie since, like, pre-K,” said Matthew McClure, a classmate. “It doesn’t feel real.”

Another victim, Tomas Brown, is suffering from a broken femur, among other injuries, and will need surgery, according to a GoFundMe created by friends and family.

Also among the injured are Aiden Finkel, who suffered a brain hemorrhage as well as broken ribs and a broken collarbone.

Ryan Bradley also remain in the hospital where he’s fighting for his life.

“It’s nice to see all the people who showed up for them and were there for them,” said Matthew.

“A lot of people came out. People who I didn’t expect to see there were there,” said John. “I’m just really impressed that everyone showed up.”

There were a total of five teenagers inside the Mercedes. They all attended St. Thomas Aquinas. The high school released a statement on Sunday, saying in part:

“The STA community is praying in response to the news of a terrible accident involving STA students. In times like these, we are called to come together in prayer for the victims, their families, and for our entire community as we seek healing and comfort. We will gather on Monday, June 23rd, for a time of prayer at 9:15 a.m. in the gym, followed by the celebration of the Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. All members of the STA community are welcome.”

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash. The drivers of the Toyota Sienna and RAV4 did not report injuries and remained at the scene.

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of the Grables to help with funeral arrangements and medical expenses.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.