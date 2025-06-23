DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale high school hosted a prayer service for those involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach.

Cameras captured an auditorium at St. Thomas Aquinas High School filled with students and loved ones who came together Monday morning to grieve the two teens who, authorities said, were killed in Friday night’s crash and pray for the recovery of the three who survived. All five victims were enrolled at the school.

“I just feel so bad for the families,” said classmate John Myhre. “They were amazing kids, and it was just a horrible thing to happen for everyone involved.”

Hours later, 7News cameras captured a small memorial near the scene of the rollover wreck along Copans Road, just east of Interstate 95. A pot of multicolored flowers was placed on the sidewalk, below a navy blue cap of the school’s baseball team.

Cellphone video showcased the moments the fiery crash shut down parts of the 200 block of West Copans Road as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.

According to investigators, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA driven by 16-year-old Jayden Vico, flipped over after colliding with a 2021 Toyota Sienna driven by an 82-year-old who was turning left at the intersection of Leisure Boulevard.

Investigators said the collision caused Vico to lose control. The Mercedes rolled on its roof as it slid southwest across the roadway and onto the path of eastbound traffic, hitting a 2015 Lexus RX 350 in the process.

A nearby 2021 Toyota RAV4 was also struck by debris from the collisions.

Danny Morillo, who was driving home from work at the time, said he saw the crash and tried to help.

“When I was approaching the [Mercedes], I heard voices. I heard, like, you know, people saying, ‘Please, please, oh my God, oh my God,’ so that broke my heart,” said Morillo.

Morillo said he doesn’t regret jumping in to help despite injuring his arm while flipping over the Mercedes.

“We opened those doors, and then we start taking the bodies out from those doors on the top,” he said.

Detectives said excessive speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

Vico was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercedes was also carrying four other St. Thomas Quinas students, all 17 years old. They were transported by paramedics to the hospital, suffering from a wide array of injuries.

One of those passengers, identified by family as Richie Grable, later succumbed to traumatic brain injuries he suffered. He was pronounced brain dead over the weekend.

According to his father, Grable served as a pastor.

“He was a great teammate. I saw him at practice. It’s just shocking,” John said.

“We’ve known Richie since, like, pre-K,” said classmate Matthew McClure. “Like, yeah, it doesn’t feel real, I guess.”

Another victim, Tomas Brown, is suffering from a broken femur, among other injuries, and will need surgery, according to a GoFundMe created by friends and family.

Also among the injured are Aiden Finkel, who suffered a brain hemorrhage, as well as broken ribs and a broken collarbone.

Ryan Bradley also remains in the hospital, where she’s fighting for her life.

“It’s nice to see all the people who showed up for them and were there for them,” said McClure.

“A lot of people came out [for the service]. People who I didn’t expect to see there were there,” said Myhre. “I’m just really impressed that everyone showed up.”

St. Thomas Aquinas released a statement on Sunday. It reads in part:

“The STA community is praying in response to the news of a terrible accident involving STA students. In times like these, we are called to come together in prayer for the victims, their families, and for our entire community as we seek healing and comfort. We will gather on Monday, June 23rd, for a time of prayer at 9:15 a.m. in the gym, followed by the celebration of the Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. All members of the STA community are welcome.”

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash. The drivers of the Toyota Sienna and RAV4 did not report injuries and remained at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of the Grables to help with funeral arrangements and medical expenses.

