St. Thomas Aquinas High football team stops purse thief

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The St. Thomas Aquinas High School football team stopped a man who allegedly trespassed on school property and stole a purse from a teacher.

The incident occurred at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, located at 2801 SW 12th St., on Thursday evening.

According to police, Kendrick Freeman, 27, walked into an empty classroom in the science building and stole a teacher’s purse.

Freeman was confronted by the teacher, but he took off running.

Members of the football team, who were late for practice, were able to detain Freeman until a Fort Lauderdale Police officer working an off-duty detail at the school arrived.

Freeman has been charged with trespassing on school grounds, burglary and petit theft.

Authorities said he had an active warrant out of South Carolina for his arrest for robbery.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail on a $9,500 bond.

