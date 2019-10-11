St. Thomas Aquinas High football coaches stop purse thief

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The St. Thomas Aquinas High School football coaches stopped a man who allegedly trespassed on school property and stole a purse from a teacher, and one of them is a former Miami Dolphins player.

The incident occurred at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, located at 2801 SW 12th St., on Thursday evening.

According to police, Kendrick Freeman, 27, jumped the fence and walked into the science building.

“I was at baseball practice, and I saw this guy jump the fence,” student Antonio Piedra said.

Investigators said Freeman went into the school, stole the purse and tried to get away.

“He tried to run through the football field, and then the coaches jumped him,” Piedra said.

Former Miami Dolphins player Jason Taylor was one of the coaches who ran after Freeman.

“He’s one of the coaches, so I mean, I don’t know, if I was getting chased by Jason Taylor, I’d be scared, too,” another student, Rocco Mirando, said.

“I heard that he tried to steal someone’s wallet, and Jason Taylor tracked him down and, like, stopped him and got it back,” student Ellie Parkinson said.

“When the police arrived at St. Thomas, he was leg stripped to the ground, where he continued to resist and faking a seizure,” Broward Circuit Court Judge Jackie Powell said.

Police said Freeman faked a seizure, and when he appeared in court Friday, he motioned that he couldn’t speak when asked a question.

“Deputies, does Mr. Freeman not speak?” Powell asked.

After a few moments, the words finally came to Freeman.

“I go home,” Freeman said.

“Doesn’t seem to be in line with the fact that he was faking illness before,” Powell said. “Now he’s before the court. He was gesturing with his hand and not saying a word. Now he’s saying that he wants to go home.”

For students on their school’s homecoming, the latest security breach was a bit scary. They said they are grateful for the actions of the coaches and Taylor.

“I just think he’s really brave,” Parkinson’s classmate said. “Yeah, like, he’s defending us.”

Freeman has been charged with burglary, petit theft and trespassing on school grounds, .

Authorities said he had an active warrant out of South Carolina for robbery.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail on $9,500 bond.

