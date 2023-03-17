FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Body cam footage has been released of a spring breaker allegedly assaulting a police officer at a popular restaurant in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The incident involved 22-year-old Deshawn Akins, a student at California State University, Northridge who was visiting South Florida for spring break.

According to witnesses, Akins had been drinking at the Rock Bar, located at 219 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., when he was asked to leave by a bouncer. A fight broke out between Akins and the bouncer, with the bouncer throwing Akins to the ground and swinging his fist at him.

When Akins got back up, he refused to leave the area and the police were called. Body cam footage showed a Fort Lauderdale police officer attempting to calm Akins down, but Akins decided to take a swing at the officer. The officer quickly subdued Akins and placed him in handcuffs.

Akins was subsequently charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, and disturbing the police. He was taken into custody and released after posting bond.

