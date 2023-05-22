FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization went back to the basics when it comes to mental health.

Back 2 Basics, held Sunday at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale, aimed to help communities crush the stigma around asking for help.

Attendees got a chance to talk to mental health professionals.

It also was a day of fun for everyone of all ages to help balance the mind while raising awareness.

“We’re seeing more people asking for help, we’re seeing small children needing a little more attention, adults that never really thought of this before coming out and saying, ‘Hey, I don’t feel well. Please, can you help me?'” said Dr. Ann Monis, CEO and forensic psychologist with Transformative Healthcare Solutions. “So we wanted to bring this out and say, ‘Hey, community, we’re here, come talk to us, come over here, we’re available.'”

The Florida Mental Health Coalition sponsored the event.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

