FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - There were several flight delays after an airline experienced technical difficulties.

According to a tweet from Spirit Airlines, flights were down at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Thursday morning.

Live video footage showed the delays appeared to affect travelers that already passed security and awaited their flights.

Earlier, the check-in area of Spirit flights was busy as people wondered why their apps and kiosks were down.

It remains unclear what caused the malfunction.

Travelers flying with Spirit Airlines have been advised to check their flights to make sure their plane has not been delayed. Click here to check on your flight.

