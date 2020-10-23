Spilled gasoline sparks fire at Fort Lauderdale quadplex; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a quadplex in Fort Lauderdale, destroying one unit and causing damage on the other three.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 15th Way and Third Court, at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said gasoline stored inside the unit where the fire started tipped and spilled on a hot water heater.

A man and a small dog were inside at the time and were able to escape safely.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Officials said the other three units sustained some smoke and water damage.

