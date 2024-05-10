FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of the military’s best known jets will be performing aerial acrobatics above a South Florida beach during the weekend. It’s part an annual show in the sky that will feature several stunts and demonstrations that will dazzle large crowds.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is set to take flight and several spectators are ready to see the spectacle.

“It’s just super cool all the planes. I love watching them,” said a spectator.

On Saturday and Sunday, the blue sky above Fort Lauderdale Beach will serve as the perfect back drop for some of the fastest planes on the planet.

“It’s exhilarating. I’ve been coming here since 1996, back every year,” said a spectator. “It’s one of the best things.”

Pilots have been arriving all week in preparation for the event.

7News was the airport when the Thunderbirds landed.

Maj. Eric Tise said the team works for months to put this show together.

“That way we can inspire people that see it on the beach, whether they want to be in the military, whether it’s a doctor, a lawyer, whether it’s a teacher, police man, we want to inspire them to do something with their life that they love,” Tise said.

Young Caleb Fitzgerald was one of those who were insired.

He said the planes were loud and fast.

“We love it,” said Fitzgerald’s mother. “We come every year and we decided to take a your child to the air show day, today.”

The Friday before the air show has become one of the worst kept secrets in South Florida.

“We’ve come out here for the preview a couple times in the past,” said a spectator.

“Kind of a local secret, isn’t it?” said 7News’ Brandon Beyer.

“Yeah, shh,” said the spectator. “Don’t put this on the air.”

But Saturday and Sunday will be just as fun.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.