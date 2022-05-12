WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A special scholarship is honoring 17-year-old Aden Perry who died trying to save a teen driver.

Over $200,000 in scholarships were given out to students at a breakfast ceremony in Weston, Thursday morning.

Sarah Perry, Aden’s mother, attended the ceremony to award graduating student Pedro Criado, Aden’s best friend.

Sarah has partnered with the Broward Education Foundation to aid students in their academic future.

“The scholarships are going to be far and wide, it’s just not going to go to the kids who you expect to get the scholarship, it’s going to be the underdogs that deserve to get it too,” said Sarah.

“He was a person that I admired, he was a kid who was doing great, he was such a great person. He was caring, and I’m happy to meet him,” said Criado.

Last month, Aden rushed to rescue another teen whose car went out of control and drove into a canal in Sunrise.

Unfortunately, both teens lost their lives.

