HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A special needs dog is in desperate need of a new home, two years after he was found in poor shape in Hollywood.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Susan Jorquera Perez, who is with Suzie Q Rescue, is hoping a responsible and committed person opens up their home to 7-year-old Tucker.

“We really are hoping we can find a foster, or better yet, a loving home,” she said.

Tucker was found severely emaciated nearly two years ago in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Those who cared for the canine believe that he was used as a bait dog, an innocent dog used in the illegal business of dog fighting to train dogs to attack.

The folks at Suzie Q Rescue took Tucker in and nursed him back to health so that he could be fostered.

“As anybody, we always try to figure out what to do and take the few steps to find a home or get them the help they need,” said Jorquera Perez.

They did just that. Shortly after his recovery, the rescue team was able to find Tucker a loving home.

“The person who agreed to foster Tucker when he was first found is this amazing woman and her family, and they took him on and said, ‘We’ll take care of him until we can’t,'” said Jorquera Perez.

Sadly, that time is now.

“Unfortunately, she has Stage 4 cancer, and the time has come where she is unable to care for Tucker,” said Jorquera Perez.

Now, Tucker is on the prowl for a new forever home, one that can continue to give him the love and medical attention he needs, as the pooch currently suffers from a neurological condition that doesn’t allow him to walk normally.

“Due to his wobbliness, it’s probably best if he just goes to a home without small children or elderly people, ’cause he can accidentally topple over them,” said Jorquera Perez.

The Suzie Q Rescue team isn’t letting Tucker’s condition stop them from trying to find him the home he deserves.

“He could live a beautiful long life with the right home,” said Jorquera Perez.

The Suzie Q Rescue team is hoping to find tucker a home by Friday. If you are interested, call Jorquera Perez at 305-495-7654.

