DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Today has been declared Broward County Space Day.

An event was held at the Center of Innovation in Davie to basically “plant the space flag” in South Florida.

Representatives from NASA, the Space Foundation, and Space Florida were on hand to focus on trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry.

Their mission is to bring awareness about the growing space sector to the area, in effect linking the region to Florida’s Space Coast and beyond.

“This is becoming one of the premier spots in the Southeast United States for innovation, for the tech hub, for the tech ecosystem, and we’re proud in Broward County to have worked with the Levan Center here at NSU to bring it to reality,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

There were all kinds of keynote speakers as well as exhibits and seminars for people to attend throughout the day.

