SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two horses have vanished without a trace from a property in Southwest Ranches, triggering concerns from their owners that the animals were likely stolen.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, members of the family that owns the horses believe crooks broke into the property, located near Southwest 178th Avenue and 56th Street, and took off with the animals.

“The worker that works for me came to feed the horses; they were gone, and we found the fence broken,” said Pablo Gamboa. “These horses are like kids for us, you know, like family members.”

According to the family, the horse heist happened sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The family said they rescued the older horse, 2-year-old Venus, when she was just 3 months old. The younger horse, 9-month-old Milagro, since she was just a baby as well.

Family members said they are not only devastated but also living in fear.

“We are very stressed, not only because we love our horses, because they’re like family, but it’s also that we lost a sense of safety,” said Ana Munoz, “because the fact that somebody just comes around and enters in the middle of the night to do this and not being noticed.”

The family now hopes someone saw something that can help police find who took their horses, as they pray for the animals’ safe return.

“Anyone who sees something, I want [them] to like tell us so we can find them,” said Matias Cascita.

“I ask people, if you see something strange — strange cars, strange people looking at the properties — please call police and let them know,” said Munoz. “Don’t just ignore it, because we could have prevented this, in a way.”

If you have any information on the horses’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.