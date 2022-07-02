HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic delays are to be expected following a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Hollywood.

The crash took place near Hollywood Boulevard Saturday morning.

Authorities shutdown all lanes going southbound on Intestate 95 and Sheridan Street as they investigate the crash.

