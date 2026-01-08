PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school teacher is behind bars after, police say, he solicited an inappropriate romantic relationship with a student.

Broward Schools confirmed Plantation Police officers took one of their teachers at South Plantation High School into custody, but did not identify them.

However, 7News has learned 42-year-old Christopher Santanelli is the teacher that was arrested on Thursday morning.

Santanelli is charged with authority figure solicit engage in romantic relationship.

Details remain limited over the circumstances of his arrest.

The school’s principal sent parents a message alerting them of the arrest. The teacher’s name was not disclosed in the message, but officials said the teacher was arrested on Thursday morning before school started.

School officials added in the message that the teacher has been reassigned away from the school and students, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Students at the school told 7News off camera that they noticed a larger police presence at the school, but did not know the cause behind it.

Santanelli is expected to appear in court on Friday. As of late Thursday night, he remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail.

