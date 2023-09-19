PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Plantation High School was placed on “secure” status Tuesday morning following reports of a written threat that was received.

The school is located at 1300 SW 54th Avenue in Plantation.

Officers with the Plantation Police Department are on scene and investigating the threat.

Our officers are on scene at South Plantation High School in reference to a written threat that was received. SPHS is on lockdown and multiple officers are in the school investigating. pic.twitter.com/xiqQZoOCIf — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) September 19, 2023

