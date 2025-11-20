PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Plantation High School has been placed on lockdown after a report of a possible weapon on campus, authorities said.

Plantation Police announced that the school, located at 1300 SW 54th Avenue, had been placed on lockdown at around 1:15 p.m., Thursday.

Police said there is no immediate threat to students or staff.

SCHOOL ADVISORY – SOUTH PLANTATION HIGH SCHOOL



SPHS is on lockdown due to a possible weapon on campus. There is no threat at this time, just the report of the weapon on campus. Officers are on scene to conduct a search and the school will be on lockdown to facilitate an easier… pic.twitter.com/0NuefCa1HQ — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 20, 2025

Officers are on the scene conducting a search, and the lockdown is in place to allow law enforcement to safely investigate.

Officials did not provide further details about the nature of the report or the suspected weapon.

