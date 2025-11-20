PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Plantation High School has lifted a brief lockdown after police did not locate a weapon on campus, authorities said.

Plantation Police announced that the school, located at 1300 SW 54th Avenue, had been placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a student found a spent shell casing on campus, prompting concern about a weapon.

After a search, detectives said no weapon was found and the lockdown had been lifted.

SCHOOL ADVISORY – SOUTH PLANTATION HIGH SCHOOL



SPHS is on lockdown due to a possible weapon on campus. There is no threat at this time, just the report of the weapon on campus. Officers are on scene to conduct a search and the school will be on lockdown to facilitate an easier… pic.twitter.com/0NuefCa1HQ — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 20, 2025

Officials say there is no safety concern for the school.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.