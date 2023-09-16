PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of high school baseball players received a special recognition from Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent after they banded together to help a teammate in need

Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata on Friday met with members of the South Plantation High School baseball team to tell them how proud he was to see them rally around freshman Blake Monterrey after his home was badly damaged in a fire on Wednesday.

“You know, we talk about team, we talk about what they do on the field,” Licata said. “This is going to live with them forever.”

The fire was intense. It started in the garage and quickly spread through the roof.

During the fire, Monterrey was at baseball practice and said he knew something was wrong when his mother came to pick him up early.

Word quick spread through the team, and they knew they had to do something.

“I just heard about it and it was devastating,” said Caleb Thomas, the team’s catcher. “Hearing that your own teammate, and you see him break down in tears, it just hurts the entire team.”

“There was a lot going through my head at that moment and just to have all of them there really helped,” Monterry said.

Thankfully, no one was home, and no one was injured. Sadly, Monterrey and his family lost their dog Chloe, who he’s had his whole life, as well as a pet goldfish.

The rebuild will be tough, but Monterrey, thanks to his teammates, can spend his time on the field focusing on baseball.

He is receiving big time support from a group of fellow teens.

“We talk how this generation is not ready to run the world. I feel differently,” Licata said. “I’m the exact opposite. I think they’ll be more prepared than we were.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.