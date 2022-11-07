DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole grows stronger and inches closer to Southeast Florida’s coast, residents are prepared for the worst, but not worried about it.

Local patrons visited grocery stores Monday afternoon, but more so for the Powerball lottery tickets. Even though most shoppers were at their local grocery stores to try to win money, most people shopped for necessities ahead of the storm.

Many were made aware of the storm Monday morning and did not hesitate to prep before the natural disaster hits their area.

Residents should prepare as soon as possible in case the storm gets worse.

South Floridians who have lived in the area for a long time said unexpected hurricanes at inopportune times are common.

“I remember the last November, which was 2017, and every time we have a storm, it’s like that,” said Joao Travensouro. “Stores start to get empty and all the craziness leads all the stores to get empty so, I really hope this time it’s gonna be good for us.”

Many locals know what to expect and are not worried about the storm ahead.

