FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Exceptional young talents from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County’s “Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders” program were celebrated in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

Jordan Boursiquot, of Lauderhill, was honored as the “Youth of the Year,” securing the chance to represent the club at regional and national levels.

The event also celebrated community leaders’ induction into the “Rita and Rick Case Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County Hall of Fame.”

Support from partners like Disney Cruise Line provided cash prizes, new laptops and college scholarships for top finishers.

