WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida veteran who served on the front lines in World War II celebrated his 100th birthday.

Mandell Mitchell may not look it, but he’s reached the triple digit milestone surrounded by his family.

7News got to take part in celebrating the special day at The Palace at Weston assisted living facility on Friday

Mitchell enlisted in the military at 18, serving as an infantry trooper on the front lines in Europe in 1944.

“That’s the where I became a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor. [The] French gave it to me for fighting in France,” Mitchell said as he showed the certificate he was given for his service in France.

While he was eager to join the military, Mitchell said, there were some very difficult times.

“When I first went into combat, I still remember that. I looked over to my left, and one of the men of my outfit, his intestines were falling out, and I said to myself, ‘I’d like to go back,’ but there’s no way of going back, I have to go forward. I still remember that,” he said.

Once he came back from overseas, Mitchell said, he went on to graduate college and eventually became an attorney. During that time, he met and married the love of his life, Suzanne.

“That was me, and that was my wife,” Mitchell said as he showed pictures of him and Suzanne.

Together, they would start a family that would keep growing. They had two sons, three grandkids and five great-grandchildren.

“What’s the secret to living to 100?” a 7News photographer asked Manny.

“I have no secrets. You have to be lucky,” he said.

While he had no special secrets to share, he did talk about all his favorite activities he’s enjoyed throughout his life, starting with staying active.

“I used to run four miles after dinner,” Mitchell said. “I used to ride bicycle, too. I used to go to 100-mile rides and that sort of thing.”

He also explored amateur photography in his free time.

“It was my hobby. I used to – when I bought a house, I made sure there was a room with no windows so I could have a dark room. It was a hobby for many years,” he said.

Mitchell said his favorite place to visit, even after all these years since the war ended, is still Paris.

He and his loved ones were also joined by officials from the City of Weston, who presented him with an official proclamation recognizing his service and his milestone birthday, making sure this celebration was one to remember.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.