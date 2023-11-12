FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale is getting a major makeover.

Quite the face-lift is coming for the center, which houses hawks, tortoises, pelicans and more.

The good deed is being done by Rescue Rebuild, a nonprofit community-driven program of Greater Good Charities.

Projects include dig protections, native landscapes and large sand mounds for Florida’s native gopher tortoise.

“It’s so important to take care of wildlife, because every individual species plays a part in our bigger ecosystem, and so, when one species is struggling, it affects others,” said Zach Baker, vice president of Greater Good Charities. “For example, like bees. When bees are not thriving, our food is affected, and there’s implications like that, all the different species.”

The enclosures fell into disrepair after Edgewater’s historic flooding last April.

Renovations are expected to be completed by Nov. 16.

