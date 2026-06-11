DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grateful South Florida veteran got to enjoy a new set of wheels.

Former U.S. Marine Sergio Hernandez and his wife were gifted a 2018 Toyota Rav4 thanks to the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, which partnered with Allstate, body shop Crash Champions and the Wounded Warriors Foundation.

“Awesome day. Very grateful,” said Hernandez. “If you don’t have a reliable vehicle, every day can be a challenge.”

Hernandez told 7News the current economic conditions made it even harder to get by without that reliable car. He also said the generous gift will go a long way in alleviating some financial stress for his family.

“With how the market is with vehicles and everything right now, it’s just crazy. It’s just something that’s gonna help our family out financially, take a burden off our shoulders,” he said.

Dale Ross, the manager of the Recycled Rides Programs, echoed those sentiments.

“They needed something that was a little more reliable and safe for their family and so we’re happy to be able to supply that for them,” said Ross.

Gary Swanson, the director of operations for Crash Champions, said the opportunity to give back to someone like Hernandez, who served the country, was its own reward.

“Everything he’s done for us, I mean, just a little bit for us to give back is incredible,” said Gary Swanson for Crash Champions.

Hernandez’s new ride is one of about 250 such vehicles that the National Auto Body Council donates to veterans across the country each year.

“We just love being able to do this for our veterans. It’s a small thing to give back to them who give so much to us in our country,” said Ross.

The organization works with local partners to bring good-as-new vehicles to families in need, working with local partners to make necessary repairs and finding others like Hernandez who are in need of assistance.

“Thanks to our partners, insurance companies that donate the vehicles and then repair partners that volunteer their time and their talents to refurbish them to like-new conditions, as you can see this one looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor,” said Ross.

Hernandez emphasized his appreciation for the token of gratitude.

“I just wanna say thank you to everyone that was involved in this and it’s just something that I’ll be truly grateful for and hopefully one day I can pay it forward,” he said.

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