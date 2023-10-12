From one corner of South Florida to the other, a growing wave of support for Israel is uniting communities.

In a show of solidarity, the Jewish Federation of Broward County organized a “Stand With Israel Community Vigil” at a Cooper City temple to honor the memories of victims.

During the vigil, attendees gathered to commemorate and express their support. The event, however, had a somber tone, as it was not a celebration but a meaningful act of remembrance.

“In normal times when we gather in support and love for Israel, we celebrate so many aspects of Israel with music, dance, games and joy. Tonight — tonight is not one of celebration,” said one speaker at the Cooper City event.

Meanwhile, the City of Pembroke Pines extended an invitation to its residents to participate in a multi-faith discussion at the City Center Plaza.

This dialogue allowed individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together and engage in meaningful conversations about the ongoing situation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.