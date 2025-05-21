HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Uber driver arrested and facing aggravated assault charges with a firearm after allegedly pulling a gun on a passenger during a ride earlier this month, appeared before a Broward County judge Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

The judge gave 23-year-old Jennifer Benitez a $7,500 bond on the aggravated assault charge in connection with the May 12 incident when she reportedly became irate and pulled out a gun on the passenger, local rapper Krissy Celess, who was riding with a friend from North Miami to her home in Hollywood.

“Your bond is going to be $7,500,” said a judge.

The judge also ordered no contact with the victim and prohibited the use of firearms.

“I am ordering no victim contact, no firearms, weapons, or ammunition,” said the judge.

The dispute began when the rider tried to give directions to the driver near Sheridan Street and North 29th Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Everything happened so fast, but at that moment I was just thinking about my son,” Krissy said as she spoke exclusively to 7News last week. “I’m like you’re going to make this turn left and she was like, ‘Oh, you don’t have to tell me. That’s what I have a GPS for,’ and I’m like ‘You don’t have to catch an attitude, I’m just letting you know,’ It just escalated so quickly,” she explained.

Benitez became agitated, began to drive erratically, and eventually canceled the ride, calling 911.

She then told the women to get out of the vehicle, and when they didn’t immediately do so, Benitez pulled out her firearm from the console and pointed it at the passengers.

Krissy recorded the encounter on her phone and posted the 33-second clip on social media, which went viral.

In the video, Benitez is seen shouting at the riders to exit the vehicle while speaking with a 911 dispatcher. Moments later, she raises a handgun and points it toward the victims.

Krissy and her friend managed to escape, and now she plans on suing Uber.

Krissy’s attorney, Carlos Dominguez, said Benitez’s presenting her firearm was a brash reaction.

“I would argue that the Uber driver was extremely aggressive, and the reaction of pulling a gun was extremely excessive,” said Dominguez.

Following the incident, Uber released a statement that reads:

“This is extremely concerning. We removed the driver’s access to the app and are continuing to investigate.”

Hollywood Police said Benitez was taken into custody in Port St. Lucie before being extradited back to Broward County.

During her court appearance, Benitez’s attorney tried to argue the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law but the judge said she can try to pursue that argument before a division judge at a future appearance.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.