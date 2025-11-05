FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WPBF) — A South Florida teacher accused of sexual battery of a former student more than eight years ago will avoid additional jail time.

According to court documents in Broward County, Pamela S. Stigger, 42, pleaded no contest on Oct. 20 to two counts of felony battery.

Stigger was found guilty by the court and sentenced to five years’ probation, must pay court costs, submit to a psychosexual evaluation, no contact with the victim, may not apply for a teaching license, no unsupervised contact with minors unless family members and may transfer her probation to Palm Beach County.

Stigger was initially charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd conduct. Court documents note that the state attorney’s office did not pursue those charges.

Stigger was arrested early on May 11, 2017, after Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified that a vehicle was stationed in the roadway and obstructing traffic in Tamarac.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Stigger was found in the back seat of the vehicle with the 15-year-old boy partially undressed.

The boy was previously Stigger’s student in an eighth-grade drama class, but on the night of the incident, he told deputies that he was helping Stigger prepare for an upcoming production event.

The victim was in the process of being dropped off at home by Stigger when Stigger stopped the vehicle.

The victim told deputies that he and Stigger engaged in sexual activity in the back of Stigger’s vehicle.

However, Stigger denied any sexual activity with the boy and said the victim was trying to seduce her.

In Florida, a consenting adult is at age 18.

Stigger was a 33-year-old teacher at Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs at the time of her arrest.

The Broward County Public Schools District confirmed to WPBF 25 News on Tuesday that Stigger’s employment with the district was terminated on July 1, 2018.

Before her termination, Stigger was placed on leave from March 21, 2018, to June 30, 2018.

WPBF 25 News contacted the attorney representing Stigger for comment and is awaiting a response.

According to Florida Department of Corrections database, Stigger’s probation is being overseen by the circuit office in West Palm Beach.

This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate partner and does not contain original CNN reporting.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.