WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Some South Florida students are teaching a lifesaving lesson.

Make Our Schools Safe members spoke at city hall in Weston Monday. The non-profit group donated almost 300 Stop The Bleed kits to Cypress Bay High School.

The students raised money so every classroom can have a kit in the event of a shooting or other emergencies.

One student who started a club at the school stressed the importance of having these kits.

“Having a Stop The Bleed kit in every classroom means that as soon as a student or teacher or administration is shot, that the Stop The Bleed kit can clog the blood immediately and hopefully save a person’s life,” said a student.

Make Our Schools Safe is working with the school district to begin installing kits before classes resume in the fall.

