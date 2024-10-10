(WSVN) - Schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties will reopen Friday after being closed due to Hurricane Milton.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Broward County Public Schools, and Monroe County School District schools and offices will resume normal operations, including before- and after-school care services, evening classes, and activities.

Schools and offices in all three counties were closed Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

