PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are opening up their biggest and best known ships to the South Florida public for a week-long event.

With the massive warships docked at Port Everglades, visitors can enjoy tours and see the ships up close and personal.

“Fleet Week is a celebration of the sea services. It’s where the seas services bring the Navy, the Marine Corps and the Coast Guard to the community, and it bridges the gap between the community and America’s Navy,” said U.S. Navy Ensign Henry Streeter.

Visitors can check out what life at sea aboard a warship is like, with the ships offering floating museums and memorials to service members who’ve passed away.

“We have three ships. The USS New York, the USS New Hampshire and the USS Cole,” said Streeter.

Visitors may also learn about the history of hundreds of sailors aboard the working ships during a mission.

“My dad got me tickets, and I really like it,” said visitor Norah Simarg.

People of all ages were able to get a close look, and they walked out amazed.

“I think a lot more kids should be on this ship. I saw like one kid or two, but I really loved it. I really recommend it,” said Simarg.

Others came to see the ships’ history.

“Well, I always was interested in the Cole, because of the attack back in Yemen 25 years ago, so I wanted to see if they fixed it up good, and they did!” said visitor Les Strassberg. “I loved the tour. The people are fabulous, the crew is excellent. I’m so proud to be an American.”

Streeter said the Navy is proud to give South Florida the opportunity to see their ships and learn about their mission.

“Although we have fun, we’re still here to do our job and let people see the Navy every day,” he said.

Tickets to tour the ships are available 48 hours in advance of each tour.

For more information on the tours, click here.

