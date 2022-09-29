MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders are heading out to help storm stricken parts of the state where residents are barely beginning to put their lives back together.

South Florida is sending in the troops in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Multiple agencies mobilized and moved out.

Florida National Guard troops hit the highway on their way to Miramar, Thursday.

But travels to the disaster zone began long before the sun came up.

“Our members will be leaving their families. This is what we signed up to do,” said Florida High Patrol Troop Commander Maj. Roger Reyes.

The FHP is prepared to carry out search and rescue missions using drones and special vehicles designed to navigate flood waters.

Before dawn in Doral, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava said some words to first responders.

“Really what you see here today is a miracle,” she said.

The mayor was in awe of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s quick response and readiness to help our neighbors to the north.

“And they are going to bring, rescue, they are going to bring hope and they are going to bring love,” Levine Cava said.

Ninety-six members of Florida Task Force 1 headed out and are ready for the challenges ahead.

“This is what we train for, emotionally, mentally, physically, you leave everything there and you try your hardest,” said David Varona of the MDFR Urban Search and Rescue.

K-9 units were also included as the four-legged officers are able to speed up the search efforts.

“We’ve been preparing heavily for the last week for its landfall,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Maj. Dustin Bonds.

The FWC set out with their own rapid deployment team, which brought boats, swamp buggies and airboats.

“And we will be there as long as we need to help the people of Florida out,” said FWC spokesperson Tyson Mathews.

Truckloads of food and water are also headed to areas that were ravaged by Ian thanks to the Global Empowerment Mission, a South Florida Organization that is dedicated to sending volunteers and help wherever disaster strikes.

It will be a physically and emotionally taxing mission for these men and women in the coming days as they save lives and bring supplies to those most in need.

Most will be deployed at two weeks at a time with fresh teams gearing up now to take their place and get to work.

As those brave men and women embark on a tough job, if you’d like to help with the rescue effort, click here to find several organizations that will send food and supplies to the areas that need the help the most.

