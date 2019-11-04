South Florida python hunting team catches 1,000th python

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida python hunting team reached a wild milestone.

The group caught their 1,000th python, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in a Facebook post.

The snake measured 9 feet, 5 inches long and weighed 23 pounds.

It was found in the Everglades National Park.

The team’s mission is to remove the invasive reptiles in order to protect native wildlife.

