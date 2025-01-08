POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida principal was arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Karlton Odell Johnson on Tuesday.

Johnson is the current principal at Cypress Run Education Center and the former principal at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

He is a long time administrator, spending roughly 20 years with the Broward County Public Schools district.

Johnson had a stellar reputation at Blanche Ely, serving as the principal for 16 years and credited for increasing the graduation rate up to 90 percentile, making it an A school.

In 2016, Johnson was named Principal of the Year for Broward County Public Schools by the district and was named one of South Florida’s 50 Most Powerful and Influential Leaders in 2024 by Legacy Broward and Palm Beach.

A spokesperson for the school district released the following statement:

The employee in question will be reassigned pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation. In the interim, the Assistant Principal will assume responsibility for the school to ensure continuity of leadership and operations.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest remains unclear.

Johnson is being held at the Broward County Jail and is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

