FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While people won’t be making snow angels in South Florida, expect to have a colder than usual Christmas. From pets, plants and people, officials are urging residents to prepare for the cold.

Soon the temperature could drop to below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and the sudden drop could be dangerous if people are not careful.

It has been almost a year since it’s been that cold in the Sunshine State.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has partnered with other law enforcement agencies to make sure those in need can keep warm.

“Law enforcement officers know that many of the individuals that are experiencing homelessness, and so one of the ways we’re going to be addressing that is asking law enforcement officers to go to those areas, and to meet with these individuals,” BSO Lt. Edward Rafailovitc said.

Deputies and other officials handed out blankets and gloves to keep people warm during the weekend.

“Thank you very much, we appreciate that,” a man said. “They don’t have to this kind of stuff.”

Officials are also offering help for those in need in Miami Beach.

Pet owners are also being reminded to bundle them out to protect them for the cold.

If you are using a space heater, it is recommended to check if it is working properly and to keep it at least 3-feet from anything flammable.

“Plug it directly into an outlet, and make sure you unplug it when you go to bed,” City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

While a freeze is not expected, plant owners are being urged to protect them too. Some tender plants might not survive wind chills in the 30’s.

Broward County has opened two shelters to help people get into the warm.

‼️UPDATE: The cold weather shelters will ALSO open on Sunday, December 25th at 6PM due to overnight temperatures predicted in the 40s.

*However, if the forecast changes to predict warmer or colder conditions, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be canceled or extended. https://t.co/fhyCOFZtN7 — Broward County, FL (@ReadyBroward) December 23, 2022

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted out a video to remind residents to double check their smoke detectors, and asked those with fireplaces to make sure there is a sturdy screen to keep yourself safe.

Both shelters are in Fort Lauderdale; The Hope Shelter, located at HOPE South Florida, 1100 N. Andrews Ave, and the Salvation Army, located at 1445 W. Broward Blvd.

