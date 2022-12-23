FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While people won’t be making snow angels in South Florida, residents are advised to expect a colder-than-usual Christmas, and officials are trying to make sure some of the most vulnerable people have what they need to weather the arctic blast.

From pets, plants and people, officials urge residents to prepare for the cold.

Soon the temperature could drop to below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and the sudden drop could be dangerous if people are not careful.

It has been almost a year since it’s been that cold in the Sunshine State.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has partnered with other law enforcement agencies to make sure those in need can keep warm.

“Law enforcement officers know that many of the individuals that are experiencing homelessness, and so one of the ways we’re going to be addressing that is asking law enforcement officers to go to those areas and to meet with these individuals,” said BSO Lt. Edward Rafailovitc.

Deputies and other officials on Friday handed out blankets and gloves to keep people warm during the weekend.

“Thank you very much; we appreciate that,” a man said. “They don’t have to this kind of stuff.”

Officials are also offering help for those in need in Miami Beach.

Pet owners are also reminded to bundle up their furry companions to protect them for the cold and refrain from leaving them in cold cars. Drivers should also bang on the hood of their car and check underneath for cats who may have sought out the warmth of the vehicle.

Officials recommend those using a space heater to check if it is working properly and to keep it at least 3 feet away from anything flammable.

“Plug it directly into an outlet, and make sure you unplug it when you go to bed,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

While a freeze is not expected, plant owners are being urged to protect them, too. Some tender plants might not survive wind chills in the 30s.

Broward County has opened two shelters to help provide people with a warm shelter.

‼️UPDATE: The cold weather shelters will ALSO open on Sunday, December 25th at 6PM due to overnight temperatures predicted in the 40s.

*However, if the forecast changes to predict warmer or colder conditions, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be canceled or extended. https://t.co/fhyCOFZtN7 — Broward County, FL (@ReadyBroward) December 23, 2022

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted out a video reminding residents to double check their smoke detectors and asking those with fireplaces to make sure there is a sturdy screen to ensure safety.

Both of the shelters in Broward County are in Fort Lauderdale. The HOPE Shelter is located at HOPE South Florida, 1100 N. Andrews Ave., and the Salvation Army is located at 1445 W. Broward Blvd.

HOPE South Florida will be Kyle Kelly’s home this weekend.

“I woke up with the rain, raining, at about 6 this morning,” he said.

Kelly usually lives on the streets, but temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 40s.

“Every day I check my weather and prepare for the evening, whether I’m going to need sweats or shelter,” he said. “Thank God for these churches and the people that care about homeless people.”

Kelly said there is one thing everyone should remember,

“I’d like for people to just be grateful for what we have and not be focused on what we don’t have,” he said. ‘Be grateful, that attitude is determined by our gratitude.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.