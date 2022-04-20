BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers across South Florida took part in a caravan for a good cause.

North Miami Police organized the special procession in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

Many departments from Miami-Dade and Broward joined with vehicles decked out in logos and colors supporting the cause.

For one officer it’s a mission close to her heart.

“So, this is important for me personally because I have a child on the autism spectrum,” said North Miami Police Sgt. Rocio Torres. “I feel like most of our community members will know somebody, maybe a neighbor, a family member who’s on the autism spectrum since this is so prevalent right now. We want everyone to say, ‘What is going on? What are all these vehicles? Why do they all say Autism on them?’ Maybe research, maybe understand that there is people in their community that are affected by Autism.”

The procession began at North Miami Police headquarters, stopped at some schools and Miami City Hall before ending in Coral Gables.

