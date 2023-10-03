PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Hakin Hill has been making people smile with his food in South Florida for nearly 20 years, but after a string of bad luck, he is struggling to keep his business up and running.

For the past 17 years, Hill has delighted North Miami Beach residents with his health-conscious and joyful plant-based meals.

“It’s not only healthy it’s a joyful it’s a happier meal,” Hill stated proudly.

Suddenly, a series of unfortunate events to unfold. First, someone smashed through his front door and burglarized the restaurant. Then, his landlord raised his rent to $5,000 a month, leading him to relocate to Plantation to open up Me Hungry Vegetarian Restaurant.

Just as Hill was gearing up to reopen his new establishment this Monday, an unfortunate incident occurred. A driver attempting to reverse out of the parking lot accidentally crashed into the building, leaving it damaged and in need of repair.

Now, instead of preparing to welcome customers, Hill finds himself back at square one, cleaning up his wrecked restaurant.

“It’s tough because there’s a lot of people who need our product and services,” said Hill, noting the importance of vegan and vegetarian options in the community.

As Hill deals with the financial hardship these string of incidents has brought upon him, he asks the community to help in any way they can.

Anyone interested in donating funds to help this business owner can do so here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.