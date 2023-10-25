FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s automotive industry celebrated the philanthropic efforts of two distinguished figures as the Community Foundation of Broward honored Rita Case, President, and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, and Colin Brown, JM Family Enterprises Board Chair.

Plaques were unveiled in a ceremony at the Community Foundation of Broward, recognizing their dedicated charitable endeavors.

Rita Case established the Rita & Rick Case Family Fund to support initiatives benefiting children and families in need, while Colin Brown created the Colin W. Brown Charitable Fund to support educational efforts.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rita Case emphasized the growth and community spirit of Broward County.

“The growth in Broward County is exponential as we see it every single day,” said Case. “People want to be here n Broward County. They’re coming from all over. We as a community foundation — we as a community that can philanthropically support that need to provide. We’re safe, we’re healthy, and we’re educating those that need a hand up.”

Colin Brown expressed his commitment to the community and his dedication to supplying resources that focus on the betterment of Broward County.

“I decided that it was now time to endow something that focuses on this community — my home,” said Brown.

Both honorees were celebrated as community builders, fostering initiatives that uplift and strengthen the community. Their charitable funds will continue to make a meaningful impact on education, healthcare, and support for families and children in South Florida.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.