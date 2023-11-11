WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Ahead of Veterans Day, South Florida came together to honor and salute military members’ dedicated service.

The YMCA of South Florida hosted the Ninth Annual Veteran’s Day Salute in Weston, Friday morning.

More than 500 guests gathered to participate in a heartfelt breakfast and engage in a presentation by the event’s keynote speaker, U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott O’Grady.

“We’re honoring those who have served in uniform, but also, we’re honoring those who are serving your community here, so that everyone who lives here in Southern Florida has a better quality of life,” said O’Grady.

O’Grady, who has over 1,300 flying hours, was enforcing NATO’s no-fly zone policy over Bosnia in the early 1990s when he ejected from his F-16. He managed to hide in enemy territory for nearly a week before he was rescued by U.S. Marines.

