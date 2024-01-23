DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, over 150 members of the Rick and Rita Case Boys and Girls Club of Broward were gifted new athletic shoes, thanks to the collaborative efforts of South Florida organizations.

The footwear, generously donated by the nonprofit “Soles4Souls” through its “4-Every-Kid Program,” aims to supply shoes to children in under-served communities.

“We believe, as well as the sneaker caucus, along with Congressman Jared Moskowitz, that well fitting shoes, children are going to participate in athletic activities” said Rita Case, Preisident and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. “It builds self esteem, of course, their feet are more comfortable, so they’re gonna do more athletic things, they’re gonna feel better.”

Almost 4,000 children in Broward County have received new shoes through the Soles4Souls program.

