OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - President Joe Biden signed a major executive order, the latest chapter in an abortion battle that has divided the country and South Florida.

“I think totally wrong-headed decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Biden.

Two weeks after the Supreme Court reversed the right to an abortion, the president signed an executive order Friday, aiming to protect abortion rights. The court put the question back to the states, and at least a dozen are poised to restrict or ban the procedure.

“When you read the decision, the court has made clear it will not protect the rights of women, period,” said Biden.

The executive order will attempt to safeguard access to services like abortion and contraception, protect patients’ privacy, promote the safety of patients, providers and clinics and coordinate implementation of federal efforts to protect reproductive rights and access to health care.

“I’m asking the Justice Department that, much like they did in the Civil Rights Era, to do something, do everything in their power, to protect these women seeking to invoke their rights,” said Biden.

“We are very happy that the administration did put out this executive order,” said Mayte Canino from Planned Parenthood of South Florida. “We look forward to working with them to make sure that we overcome this health crisis.”

The Pro-life Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops said the administration’s efforts to get the word out to women about reproductive services should include other topics.

“Such as, you know, carrying a pregnancy term, parenting in different situations, as well as adoption options,” said Christie Arnold of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops. We noticed that, unfortunately, the executive order seemed to be kind of, lacking in those respects.”

The president said until voters support members of Congress who pass an abortion rights law, an executive order is the administration’s recourse.

“Now, the most extreme Republican governors and state legislators have taken the course of this decision as a green light to impose some of the harshest and most restrictive laws seen in this country in a long time,” said Biden.

The executive order also sets up a task force of lawyers or legal organizations to help support clinics and patients, should they have to go to court.

